CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CATS bus operator was hospitalized after being attacked in northwest Charlotte Tuesday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near 1239 Ashley Road in northwest Charlotte, near I-85 and Freedom Drive.

The operator was found suffering from minor injuries and was transported to Atrium SouthPark to be treated.

The suspect was unknown to the operator, according to the police report. The case is being classified as a simple assault.

There is no motive mentioned in the attack or a mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

The city has put an emphasis on driver safety following the recent and tragic road rage shooting involving CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. He was shot and killed following an altercation just outside of Uptown in February.