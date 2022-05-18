CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews helped save the life of a cat who was trapped in a kitchen fire Wednesday at a home in southeast Charlotte. Tragically, several other cats did not make it.

The house fire happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the 3700 block of Commonwealth Ave.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was showing from the home. It took 30 firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Charlotte Fire said several cats did not survive. Mecklenburg County EMS paramedic Chris Noll cared for one fortunate cat, who was rescued by firefighters.

The homeowner has been displaced by the fire and is now staying with friends, Charlotte Fire said.

The cause of the fire has been declared accidental. The fire started in the kitchen and the homeowner was not home at the time the fire started, Charlotte Fire said. Neighbors called 911 to report it.

Damages are estimated to be around $22,000.