Car-less apartments could alleviate overcrowding on Charlotte roads

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte continues to rank among one of the fastest growing cities in the Southeast. But as more people move to the Queen City, that highlights our finite amount of resources there is to provide.

According to the Census Bureau, 850 new people set down roots in the Charlotte area every week, over 40,000 new residents a year.

A lot of cars to add into the already crowded rush hour mix.

“I think these projects are going to be the norm.”

Dianna Ward is a public transit advocate and executive director of Joyride Charlotte. She says at the rate our city is growing, commuter habits have to change, and that starts with trading in your car for a bike, scooter, or light rail pass.

“I applaud anyone who is thinking outside the box, because we can’t keep building parking garages, we can’t keep building streets, we need people thinking differently,” said Ward.

Grubb Properties is about to break ground on a second-of-its-kind in Charlotte, a car-less apartment complex that will prohibit residents from owning a vehicle while in a lease. This is an idea that helps the city make “ten minute neighborhoods” a reality.

“When we travel, being places where we can walk outside our hotels to restaurants, museums, and the park… People need to realize they can have that every day.”

Fewer cars on the road and more people taking to the streets and public transit for a new flavor of city living.

The Grubb Properties project west of Uptown is supposed to break ground in the coming months. They say the need is there for more affordable housing that’s adjacent to shops, restaurants, and conveniences. It’s an experiment in public transit that could be the future solution to a current overcrowding problem in our city.