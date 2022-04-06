CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car crashed into the front entrance of a Chinese restaurant on The Plaza on Wednesday and QCN was on the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the China Bowl located at 3101 The Plaza in northeast Charlotte.

Medic was on the scene but didn’t transport anyone with injuries. Charlotte Fire and CMPD also responded to the incident.

It is unclear at this time what led to the wreck or if any charges will be presented. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.