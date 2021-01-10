Deadly wreck in west Charlotte; 2nd victim sent to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and another was transported to the hospital in a vehicle collision on Saturday night, medic said.
Police responded to a car accident on Belmeade Road on Mount Holly Huntersville Road around 10 p.m. where two patients were transported to CMC Main and one was declared dead on arrival.
All traffic in the location was shutdown to respond to the incident.
Follow along with FOX 46 as more details will be released when available.
