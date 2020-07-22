Business owners in South End clean up from 3rd flood in a year

Several businesses in South End spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after heavy rain and storms flooded the area Tuesday night. Video sent to FOX 46 by one of the business owners showed water flowing down Distribution Street, which is just off South Blvd.



This is at least the third time in the last year that the same business owners have had to clean up following flooding. One business owner told FOX 46 he has spent between $30,000 and $40,000 on cleanup costs.



The water receded Wednesday morning, but the damage left behind was evident. Large pieces of asphalt littered Distribution Street after being washed away from a nearby parking lot. A large hole was carved out in that parking lot by the rushing water.

“Every time this happens we call 311 to request a street cleanup because it looks horrible out there,” said business owner, Carmen Larreynaga.

FOX 46 talked to some of the same business owners in August 2019 when flooding damaged their property twice in two weeks.

“I just want the city to help and do its job,” said one business owner.

In 2019 City of Charlotte Stormwater Services told FOX 46 preliminary work on drainage improvement would start in September, but business owners say just months ago they were told the project would be delayed another year.

“I mean I want to believe that it’s going to happen next year because he was very believable but I am not sure,” said Larreynaga.



FOX 46 reached out to City Stormwater Services again and we are still waiting to hear back on a status of the drainage improvement project.