Business owners, customers ecstatic about lifted restrictions

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What’s better than hanging out with friends on a beautiful Friday in March?

Folks here at Tailored Smoke Cigar Lounge say nothing. They’re happy to not only be outside but to just be around other people, especially after Governor Cooper loosened COVID restrictions on places like this.

“Just having a good time, it’s about 81 degrees, it’s a great day to be out,” one customer said. Especially now that more people in your friend group can hang out together.

“Roy done lifted the curfew, thank you Roy…it’s good to be out.”

“Today I’m signing an executive order that will continue to ease restrictions in several area starting this Friday, March, 26,” Cooper announced.

That means places like Tailored Smoke Cigar Lounge can have more customers inside and outside. Owner Preston Gray says that’s a relief. “As you can see, people have already come out and I expect a big night.”

Gray hasn’t seen a big night since March 17, 2020.

“CIAA 2020, the last one was maybe a week before that and we were full of people, vibrant, and had one of the best months ever. Then a few days later everything died, literally. I remember that day that I had to call all my employees and lay off everybody on the dame day, it was devastating.”

Grey’s revenue plummeted while his lounge was limited in capacity. With restrictions being lifted, he expects to climb out of the hole the pandemic created.

“It’s been especially difficult and especially penalizing, so now that we have a chance to get back in it, I’m ecstatic,” one customer said.