Broken water main causing outage in University, Mallard Creek areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A broken water main is causing water outages in the area near the University of North Carolina Charlotte Monday, according to Charlotte Water.
Officials said crews found a 24-inch water main broken in the University and Mallard Creek area. They are working to isolate valves and make repairs.
No estimated time of repair was given.
A FOX 46 Charlotte crew on scene reports lane closures on Tryon Street and Mallard Creek.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.