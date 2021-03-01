Broken water main causing outage in University, Mallard Creek areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A broken water main is causing water outages in the area near the University of North Carolina Charlotte Monday, according to Charlotte Water.

Officials said crews found a 24-inch water main broken in the University and Mallard Creek area. They are working to isolate valves and make repairs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No estimated time of repair was given.

A FOX 46 Charlotte crew on scene reports lane closures on Tryon Street and Mallard Creek.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.