British-based electric bus company announces Charlotte as North American headquarters

A British-based electric bus company that builds and develops zero-emission vehicles will establish its North American headquarters in Charlotte.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the company, Arrival, along with the City of Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arrival to Charlotte and are excited to partner with them on sustainable initiatives within our community. Their commitment to sustainability falls directly in line with Charlotte’s priority to move towards clean energy,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “And the job opportunities will offer our residents a career where they will learn innovative new skills in a growing industry.”

The company will be hiring a variety of corporate positions including human resources, marketing, finance, and administrative.

Arrival was established in 2015 with a focus on sustainability.

“Today’s announcement is another exciting step for Arrival, as we build on our mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. I am personally thrilled to be partnering with the City of Charlotte, as we bring our North American Headquarters to the city, and work in tandem to develop solutions for their electrification and sustainability goals,” said Mike Ableson, Arrival CEO of Arrival Automotive. “Our work together forms a roadmap in how we design a regionally Integrated Transportation Ecosystem that pulls together components like EVs, charging infrastructure and digital mobility services, to enable more cities to achieve their zero-emission goals, connect local communities and future-proof transportation networks.”

