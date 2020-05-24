Breweries, barbers reopen under strict mandates

A little bit of normalcy has turned to the Queen City just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday it was announced that breweries in North Carolina would be allowed to reopen under Phase II of the state reopening plan. Breweries joined barbers, tattoo parlors, and restaurants as places allowed to reopen with strict safety rules in place.



By mid-morning Saturday it was clear people were out and about, ready to enjoy what Charlotte neighborhoods have to offer. In NODA signs lined North Davidson Street from businesses welcoming customers back.

“We are ready to poor some beers again,” said Katie Flaherty, taproom manager at Protagonist NODA.

Protagonist re-opened Friday evening as soon as the state stay at home order was lifted.

“It was very exciting to have a staff meeting and be able to say hi to all my friends again,” said Flaherty.

Safety was top priority at that staff meeting. Right now Protagonist is going above and beyond state mandates. Only the outdoor space is open and it has been separated into two zones, limiting the amount of customers that can be served.

“The zones really just are the six feet of separation and social distancing to make sure that it’s clearly marked so people can feel comfortable to have their own little space to have a pint on our patio on a beautiful day like this,” said Flaherty.

From brews, to buzz cuts. Barbers are now allowed to operate again with strict safety measures. Chairs are cleaned after each use and separated by six feet.

“As far as social distancing, it’s definitely something new because a barbershop is kind of a gathering place where people come and laugh and have a good time and talk about sports,” said Tarlo, owner of Wave Barbershop.

Now once your dew is done, it’s time to dash out the door. It’s a big difference in business that’s coming just in time because barbers have been closed for nearly two months. They say the measures are better than having no business at all. “We really used this time just to reflect and think of ways to better our business once we opened back up,” said Tarlo.



Barbers say they are booked for the next few months trying to catch up on two months of lost business.



Many Charlotte breweries, although allowed by the state to reopen, remain closed at this time to train staff on the new safety and cleaning measures.