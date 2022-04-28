CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health is getting $10,000 to provide free mammograms to underserved communities.

The grant money will be used for uninsured, underinsured, and communities of color.

A breast cancer survivor, who works to help other survivors, tells Queen City News the money could break down barriers to get mammograms for women who might not otherwise get the life-saving screenings.

Charmaine Tyson is at Carolina Breast Friends because of another call she got nine years ago.

“Terrifying, I couldn’t understand. I was not upset but I was just questioning why?” said Tyson.

She had breast cancer.

“Not once, not twice, but three times,” said Tyson.

It started with what she said looked like a bug bite on her breast.

“I had just come back from vacation, so I thought it was maybe sunburn, cause it was itchy kind of,” said Tyson.

She had multiple surgeries, chemo, and radiation. The cancer spread to her liver and brain, but she beat it three times.

“By the grace of God, I am a metastatic breast cancer survivor stage 4 with no evidence of disease in my body,” said Tyson.

She’s a survivor, helping other women survive, from diagnosis to remission, working at Carolina Breast Friends, a non-profit with a home at what they call the “Pink House.”

“They don’t know. They are fearful, but they don’t want to go to doctor’s appointments because they don’t have insurance,” said Tyson.

Tyson doesn’t want any woman to go without a mammogram because of finances.

“Women of color tend to die more often of these diseases and so that’s one of the reasons we want to address it as early as possible and get women on a screening protocol,” said Willie Adams, Novant Health Community Breast Cancer Educator.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is awarding Novant Health a $10,000 grant to give free 3D mammograms, ultrasounds, and education on the importance of early detection of breast cancer to underserved communities.

“Breast cancer does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone,” said Tyson.

She’s doing all she can to help women fight.

“This grant will help because they should not be going through this alone,” said Tyson.

The grant will also be used to help with mobile mammography screenings, and if treatment is needed after a biopsy, Novant Health has other programs to help uninsured and underinsured patients.

For more information on qualifications for the Novant Health grant money, contact:

Willie Adams at 980-302-6685, or Spanish-speaking patients can contact Susana Diaz at 980-302-6257.