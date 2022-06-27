CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The robbery suspect who police say fired multiple shots at officers at a Food Lion near Tuckaseegee Road this weekend has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery at a Food Lion near Tuckaseegee Road Sunday around 1 p.m.

The victim, who on Monday was identified as 45-year-old Kevin Boston, was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Officers said when they made contact with Boston, he began shooting at them and multiple officers returned fire. The department released a photo of Boston’s gun, which they said was recovered on the scene.

A CMPD Behavioral Psychologist, victim services, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.

This is the second time in a week that officers were shot at. In the previous incident, officers did not return fire.