Breaking Overnight: Man shot to death in SW Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot to death in the city’s latest homicide investigation, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11 p.m. Saturday near 10800 Southern Loop Blvd. in southwest Charlotte where 485 and I-77 cross paths. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s office, operations command, CFD, Medic, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time, nor a motive, and this remains an active investigation.