Man climbs on top southwest Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has climbed on top of an electrical tower in southwest Charlotte. Fox 46 is live on the scene.

Charlotte Fire Department emergency personnel responded to calls regarding an individual that was stuck atop an electrical transmission tower Sunday afternoon near West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street.

It is unclear at this time why or exactly how he climbed the tower. It is unclear at this time if a widespread Duke Energy power outage just north of this location is related, however, Fox 46 is working to gather more information. Over 11,000 customers were without power near the South End and Wesley Heights communities.

Charlotte Police was on the scene to assist and this is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

11K+ without power near South End and Wesley Heights, Duke Energy says