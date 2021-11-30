Breaking: 21-year-old missing Charlotte woman found dead; boyfriend charged

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 21-year-old Charlotte woman who was reported missing before Thanksgiving has been discovered and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder, CMPD said Tuesday.

21-year-old Denee Rawls voluntarily left her home near Robur Court on November 24, CMPD said after the family called voicing their concern for her well-being. CMPD issued a request for the public’s assistance in helping locate her Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Detectives identified her boyfriend Nicholas Davis, 21, as a person of interest. On Monday Rawls’ body was found near 7400 Harrisburg Road and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the police report.

This remains an active investigation.

