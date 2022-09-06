CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council unanimously voted in Braxton Winston as the city’s new mayor pro-tem Tuesday night.

The vote happened during the first meeting of the new term.

Four new council members, James Mitchell, Lawana Slack-Mayfield, Dante Anderson, and Marjorie Molina, were sworn in during the meeting.

“Smuggie” Mitchell nominated Winston, and the motion was second. However, right before the agreement, Dimple Ajmera was also nominated.

Ajmera spoke and explained although she was flattered and was the top vote-getter, she also felt Winston should take the job.