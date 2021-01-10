Bowling alley shooting on South Blvd leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — One person was injured at a bowling alley in Charlotte in an apparent shooting on Saturday, Fox 46 has learned.

The incident occurred at AMF Centennial Lanes on South Blvd. Saturday evening.

Medic said one patient was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

CSI was among the divisions that responded to the scene and could be scene collecting evidence. Fox 46 was on the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there are suspects or what led to the incident.

We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

