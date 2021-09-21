Body found floating in small area of water near SE Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body was found floating in a small area of water near a southeast Charlotte apartment complex and a death investigation is underway, CMPD said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 2 p.m. Tuesday near 1800 Village Lake Drive. A body was observed floating in a small area of water near an apartment complex, the body was removed from the water, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, homicide detectives, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No further details were given, there are no mentions of a suspect, and this remains an active investigation.