CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man found dead last Wednesday morning in north Charlotte was murdered, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Michael Vincent Simmons, 67, police said. His family has been notified of his death.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Road shortly after 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, for an unresponsive person.

Medic pronounced Simmons deceased at the scene. In the days following this incident and after consultation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, this death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.