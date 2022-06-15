CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Early voting is now less than a month away for the Charlotte City Council and Mayoral election. The Black Political Caucus gave At-Large candidates the chance to make their stances clear on Wednesday night.

Eight candidates are running for three at-large seats, and seven of them showed up at the forum. Two of them are incumbents, Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera, and the rest are a mix of newcomers and veteran politicians. The main topics discussed surrounded housing, transportation, crime, education, and more.

When asked about housing, David Merrill, who’s running on the Republican ticket had some ideas.

“We need more affordable housing, we need to focus on improving our housing stock. And we need to focus on building homes for homeownership as well so that everybody in the community can start to build generational wealth,” said Merrill.

Around thirty guns have been found on CMS campuses, and despite the city council not having any regulatory authority over CMS or gun laws in the Queen City, Lawana Slack Mayfield proposed a solution.

“So I’m not gonna say that we need to remove guns, but we need to have a very different conversation about who has access to guns, there is no logical reason that our nation and our state will give the ability for anyone to walk in and be able to purchase, there must be a designated background check and timeline,” Mayfield said.

Transportation has been the main focus of Kyle Luebke’s campaign, and tonight he made it clear he would push for change if elected.

“I want to demand accountability up to and including potential termination of John Lewis as head of CATS. The reason for that is because the CATS transit system has absolutely failed the city,” Luebke said.

Some of the new candidates were highly critical of the current council, but Braxton Winston was adamant that his last few terms have been productive, and he wants to continue the work he’s been doing.

“My top priority is the continued implementation of the comprehensive 2040 plan. I surely hope this council will pass the udo’s, I surely hope that won’t be what this next council has to deal with. But we should be ready for that just in case,” Winston said.

Another incumbent, Dimple Ajmera set new goals if re-elected.

“There’s far too many people especially who work in retail cannot afford to live in our city even after working full time. And that needs to stop,” Ajmera said.

The youngest candidate, Charlie Mulligan, wants better deals for small business owners in charlotte.

“The city has to invest in pipelines that allow don’t just give out portions of contracts that a small minority owned business may not be able to qualify for on its own, actually create a pipeline so these small businesses can compete on their own terms,” Mulligan said.

Carrie Olinski, a physician’s assistant and mom, is running to create a safer town for her kids.

“Economic, housing, transportation, all of it factors into our kids. You know, one of my tagline is for the future charlotte, because just like how Charlie ended is that we need to focus on our children,” Olinski said.

James “Smuggie” Mitchell, who was endorsed by the BPC in the primary, did not show up for Wednesday night’s forum.