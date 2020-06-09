‘Black Lives Matter’ mural near the White House inspires uptown Charlotte street painting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on the street leading to the White House last week captured the world’s attention.

The eye-opening visual, remarkably, is large enough to show up on satellite images.

The D.C. mural captured the imagination of artists, community activists and local officials across the nation seeking ways to express themselves in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck.

On Tuesday, volunteers and organizers with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT began painting a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on South Tryon Street in uptown.

Participating artists include:

Dammit Wesley, @dammit_wesley

Dakotah Johnson, @dakotahaiyanna

Matthew Clayburn, @matthewclayburn

Abel Jackson, @artbyabel

Garrison Gist, @2gzandcountin

Owl & Arko, @owl.clt and @arko.clt

Kyle Mosher, @thekylemosher

Franklin Kernes, @fk.creative

Kiana Mui, @kmuii

Marcus Kiser, @marcus_kiser

Georgie Nakima, @gardenofjourney

Zach McLean, @part_t1m3

Frankie Zombie, @frankie.zombie_

CHD:WCK!, @chdwckart

John Hairston, @jagolactus_

Dari Calamari, @daricalamari

“Tryon between 3rd and 4th streets,” the City of Charlotte said on Twitter.

There’s a little project going on Uptown that we are very excited about… #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y9lQbTN7zD — Charlotte Is Creative (@cltiscreative) June 9, 2020

The group got an early start on Tuesday.

Getting an early start. pic.twitter.com/uD2e3Lwdq3 — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) June 9, 2020

The group was able to finish the “B” by mid-morning. The painting of the massive mural will continue into the evening hours.

Charlotte DOT said South Tryon Street is closed between 3rd and 4th streets and is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “Please be cautious in the area and seek an alternate route if you are traveling by motor vehicle,” they said.