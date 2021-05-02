Billion-dollar CATS Silver Line project moves closer to federal funding

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The multi-billion-dollar CATS silver Line project has taken a step closer to receiving funding from the federal government.

A revisement was approved last week accelerating the project to 15-30 percent design completion, a percentage required prior to becoming eligible for federal funding. The Metropolitan Transit Commission approved the refinement.

Engineers and designers continue to work to try to maximize the efficiency of the massive project and say they are aiming to cause the least amount of disruption to vehicle and foot traffic as well as other railways. Leaders say it is possible there could be further refinements to the path and station locations made in the future.

The proposed LYNX Silver Line spans 29 miles with 29 stations stretching from Belmont, all the way through Uptown, and out to Matthews with an extension into Union County and is a part of the CATS 2030 Transit Plan.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The project is estimated to cost the city in the neighborhood of $10 billion. CATS says the amendments will advance the project to between 15 and 30 percent completion, which is the percentage required in order to receive federal funding.

Project staff have been working with community members to identify challenges and establish a convenient plan for train stops.