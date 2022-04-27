CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man has likely been left paralyzed for the rest of his life after he was viciously attacked by a bike gang in Charlotte, police say.

Bike gangs have been running rampant around Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police addressed the issue with the media Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the latest incident, an assault with a deadly weapon involving kids on bikes Sunday, April 17 at Romare Beardon Park. Cell phone video that was obtained by detectives showed a victim and suspects involved in an altercation. Two suspects punched the victim in the head and then fired 4 shots into the victim’s car, striking the victim in the spine, police say. Investigators identified Jermaine Walker Jr. and Makahi Alfayad as the suspects. Both men were armed with guns, police say.

The victim is expected to be paralyzed for the rest of his life, according to the police report.

Both suspects have been arrested with Alfayad accused of pulling the trigger.

This is just the latest in a series of troubling attacks.

Last month a man says he was beaten up and had his car stolen after a bike gang jumped him after he accidentally struck one of them riding in the middle of the street with his car and pulled over to see if they were alright.

Also last month a couple leaving a Charlotte FC game say they were attacked by a bike gang after they honked their horn at the bikes, who were riding in the middle of the road.

CMPD says the gang consists of about 5-30 riders on bicycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs. CMPD says they have made multiple attempts to interfere with the bike gangs and have seized some vehicles. One recent incident involved one of the bikers, 24-year-old Joe Nguyen, throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers before being arrested. Drugs were also seized from Nguyen.

Captain Brett Balamucki says these attacks are brazen with the bike gang recording videos from GoPro helmets and cellphones and then posting clips on social media. A ghost gun and an AR-15-style rifle are also some of the weapons seized from some of the bike gang suspects.

Police also say they caught a 12, 12, and 13-year-old on bikes in a parking lot last week trying to steal other bikes with chord cutters in their backpacks. Sadly, suspect’s as young as 11-year-old have been charged all the way up to their mid-20s. CMPD also says a 12-year-old riding a Bird scooter with another 12 and 11-year-old were riding in the middle of traffic recently pulled a replica air gun on a driver. All were charged in that incident and the parents were cited and have to now make a court appearance.