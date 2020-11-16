‘Bigger and better than ever!’: Charlotte Motor Speedway to hold annual light show for 11th year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Speedway Christmas has returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway and organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever!

The 11th edition of Charlotte’s spectacular drive-through light show features more than 4 million lights over a remarkable, 3.75-mile course that includes most of the oval as well as the infield and the ROVAL™.

But you can do more than just look – listen, too! Tune into 101.3 FM to enjoy Christmas music as you take in illuminated Christmas displays at the light show, which is open even when it rains.

As an added bonus, cozy up to FOX 46 WJZY Movie Nights on the giant Speedway TV every Thursday – Sunday. Come see the most awe-inspiring, Christmas-themed drive-in theatre around.

NOTE: Heavier traffic is expected on Friday and Saturday nights. If your schedule allows, consider finding an alternate night to attend. For the best experience, plan to arrive early.

TICKETS

Advance Tickets are sold for the vehicle only – Car, Truck, Min Van, and SUV

11/21-12/24

Monday-Thursday & Sunday: $25 per car (max 10); **$50 per van (max 36); $175 bus (max 57)

Friday & Saturday: $30 per car (max 10); ** $50 per van (max 36); $175 bus (max 57)

Express Pass: Additional $20 to above pricing ** Purchased at Gate

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

12/26-12/29

Thursday & Sunday: $25 per car (max 10); **$50 per van (max 36); $175 bus (max 57)

Friday & Saturday: $30 per car (max 10); ** $50 per van (max 36); $175 bus (max 57)

Express Pass: Additional $20 to above pricing ** Purchased at Gate

12/30-1/17

Monday-Sunday $20 per car (max 10);**$40 per van (max 36 people);**$140 per bus (max 57 people Military/First Responders/Educator Discount: $5 off ** Purchased at Gate Only

Express Pass: Additional $20 to above pricing ** Purchased at Gate

For more information and how you can purchase tickets, please click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM