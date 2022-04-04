CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At the truck stop in West Charlotte, the current state of the trucking industry varies depending on who you ask.

“Got paid very little money. It was a struggle,” driver Brian Vulgamore said. “That’s why people quit.”

He joined the trucking industry about a year and a half ago and said it was a rocky start until the job hopped from a major carrier to a smaller company.

“It’s a fantastic living,” Vulgamore said.

Others who have been in the industry for decades say they are disappointed with current working conditions.

“We are losing a lot of drivers because of all of the unnecessary regulations and being forced out,” driver Kirk Lawson said.

Lawson has been driving for 33 years. He says compensation no longer matched expenses on the road.

“Where I used to spend 500 dollars to fill up my truck it’s now 1,000 and the rates aren’t going up,” Lawson said.

“It’s no surprise so many drivers left their jobs,” Pres. Biden said at a press briefing at the White House Monday.

Over the last three months, the Biden Administration has rolled out the Trucking Action Plan.

The plans focus on increasing funding to expedite the process of becoming a driver, expanded recruitment, and wages.

“We are working on truck driver pay including those hours when drivers don’t get paid even though they are very much on the job because they are waiting on somebody else,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.