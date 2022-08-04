BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are searching for a suspect that seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday, August 2, according to the Cramerton Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road.

Police say the car’s passenger side mirror hit the pedestrian, who was walking along the side of the roadway.

That pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was identified as a 2021-2022 GMC or Chevrolet 2500/3500 HD truck.

With any information, the Cramerton Police Department is urging you to contact Gaston County Communications at (704) 861-8000.