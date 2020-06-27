Moped driver killed in Belmont accident

A moped driver was killed after colliding with a car on Saturday, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident around 11 a.m. near the entrance to an Aldi grocery store at 6402 Wilkinson Blvd.

An initial investigation shows a car was turning into the store’s parking lot and struck a moped on the passenger side. Dewey Ingram, 84, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Traffic was diverted while the investigation continued this morning.

This incident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android