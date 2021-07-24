Medical emergency shuts down Catawba River bridge on Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A medical emergency that involved a helicopter transport shut down the bridge along the Catawba River near Moores Chapel Loop on Saturday.

Medic responded to calls regarding the unknown medical incident midday on Saturday on Wilkinson Boulevard near Moores Chapel Loop.

One witness who was near the scene told Fox 46 that a person was stung by a bee and went into anaphylactic shock.

One caller told Fox 46 that traffic had been diverted to I-85 for an extended period of time.

We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.