Hawthorne Academy students team up to beautify school’s athletic field

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Students at Hawthorne Academy are teaming up to make a difference.

On Saturday, the field at Hawthorne Academy will be filled with JROTC students taking it upon themselves to revitalize the area. They’ll be clearing vines, blowing leaves, and beautifying the track and field.

The school doesn’t have an athletic program, so the district doesn’t invest as much in the upkeep of the field and running track around it. So, the students are taking it upon themselves to remove the overgrowth, prune the trees and spend the day landscaping.

“It’s so good to see everyone come together to help us,” said Hawthorne Senior Bryson Blakeney. He’s the operations officer for the JROTC program.

Blakeney never imagined he would have 25 cadets sign up to join him on a Saturday to devote their time to beautifying the area and make it safer.

“At first I was like, ‘no one is going to come out on a cold Saturday to do landscaping,'” he said. “But to show that people want to do this, I’m just appreciative.”

Blakeney came up with the idea for the revitalization project. Over the course of about three days, he watched as the spaces filled up with names of students wanting to join him to make a difference.

“I was very proud watching the list grow and increase daily,” said Lt. Col. Mark Thomas, Hawthorne Academy’s Senior Army Instructor.

Because there is no athletic department at the school, the district does send teams to maintain the field— but there are still many improvements students and staff think need to be made.

“This is my senior year,” said Blakeney. “And in my four years here, the track has always looked the same. So, I took it upon myself to say— why don’t we do something different?”

“This field has caused some problems and even injuries during my time at Hawthorne,” added Hawthorne Senior Luis Janampa Garcia.

The students will be using their landscaping skills to make the track and field safer and more enjoyable.

“We want to get these vines cleared out,” said Lt. Col. Thomas.

One student with a mission that drew many to make a big difference for years to come.

“When COVID first hit, it was like the world was ending to me,” said Blakeney. “It didn’t feel right sitting at home on a computer. Now that we are back in person, it shows I need to do more things around the school before I go.”

The students plan to be out on the field Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.