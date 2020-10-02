Belmont businesses close for cleaning after Ivanka Trump visit

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, wears a mask as she speaks with employees following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Laurel, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery in Belmont closed for cleaning Friday, one day after President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, stopped by during a campaign event.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced late Thursday that they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the White House, Ivanka tested negative for the virus Friday.

Despite the negative test result, Holy Angels, the nonprofit corporation that owns the three businesses Ivanka visited Thursday, decided to close Friday as a precaution in order to deep clean its establishments.

“Please know that it is not required for us to close and conduct this deep cleaning,” Holy Angels said in a statement. “However, at Holy Angels, we take these things seriously. When we reopen on Saturday, rest assured that we have done our very best to protect our loyal customers and our dedicated employees.”

Others close to the president tested positive, including Trump’s aid Hope Hicks, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Utah Senator Mike Lee.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE