Belmont business gets boost from QR codes

Technology has been key in helping keep a local family business alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace and Jessica Hohman run a shop called GiGi’s Boutique Fine Consignment. It’s located in downtown Belmont. They’ve been open for 10 years.

The state’s current ‘Stay-at-Home’ order prevents this business from opening its doors to consignors and customers.

“All of a sudden, to have no ability to open the doors to them, it’s been huge,” Jessica said. “Just being closed and rent still happening.”

Closing their doors has forced them to get creative in how to attract customers.

“And I just started creating QR codes for each item I put in the window,” Jessica said.

Even though customers currently can’t come inside the store, some still walk past it.

“This is a walking community,” Jessica said.

Jessica, the manager, is placing several clothing items in the storefront windows. If a person sees a clothing item they like, they can scan the QR code that is beside the item, using a smartphone’s camera app or QR reader. Once scanned, the store’s website will pop up with information on the item’s pricing and sizing.

“Consistently each week I’ve had purchases from people using the QR code after seeing it in the store window,” Jessica said. “Finding a way to reinvent the wheel, constantly, to get out there and keep trying.”

The mother-daughter duo says they’re thankful to see a boost in business from this technological trick. They’re also appreciative of their staff members who are being understanding through these uncertain times.

“For the girls who we had, we had to unfortunately ask them to pause for a little while, and, as soon as we could, we’d be back. But for now, my mom and I have to just kind of run what we can from the outside, virtually,” Jessica said.

Some of the consignors, who help to fill the store with exclusive, high-end items, are delaying their payments from the store, temporarily, to allow the boutique to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“To have your consignors say, hold that payment, very grateful, very appreciative, of women with such a heart of kindness. It’s meant the world to us. And I will say this, when we reopen it will be with joy that I write checks to our ladies,” said Grace, the business owner.