Beatties Ford deadly shooting motive still unknown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD provided an update on Wednesday regarding Sunday’s deadly shooting on Beatties For Road that killed four people and injured several others.

Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said the motive is still unknown.

At least 181 bullet cases have been recovered. Multiple weapons were involved and police divided the guns into two groups of guns; assault rifles and handguns.

Smith said the bullet cases have been examined and some of the cases have been connected to other crimes committed in and around the city.

The shooting on Sunday was residual from a Friday Juneteenth event, officials said.

The unsanctioned event, which is being called a block party, on Beatties Ford Road on Sunday took place in the evening, and around 10 p.m. Medic initially responded to a hit-and-run involving a woman. Upon Medic’s arrival, gunfire rang out.

Almost a dozen people were struck by bullets, three fatally. Two people were pronounced dead on Sunday. Another gunshot wound victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The fourth fatality was a victim who was run over by a vehicle.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the shooting. Residents are urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.

CMPD says at least 20 people have called in as eyewitnesses.

