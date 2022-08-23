CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thomas Neelon’s day, most days, involves getting to his food stand around 11 a.m. and setting up shop.

Six days a week, he’s there until 3 p.m. selling hot dogs at what he calls The Happy Hound, a food stand at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue.

Neelon describes the effort as less of a business venture and more as a way to get him out of his home and something he loves doing.

After his son, a veteran, died a few years ago, he set out to do something active, and this was it.

“I traveled Plaza Midwood, I looked all over the place, and I found this spot here,” said Neelon.

The spot he refers to is a paved area on the property that is part of a Wells Fargo branch.

Next to a sidewalk, the area is separate from the parking lot for the bank and is roughly the size of a large bed. It’s separated from the rest of the parking lot by a curb-like partition.

Six months ago, Neelon said he got permission to place his food stand at that spot from the branch manager for the bank and even offered employees a chance at a free lunch.

But Monday, things changed.

“They treated me like a criminal, and I’ve been nothing but good to this neighborhood,” Neelon said.

Neelon said he was threatened with a trespass order, so he had to move.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Happy Hound has gained notoriety in its short time at the intersection, having recently been named as one of the best places to get a hot dog in Charlotte.

“This is the sort of thing that brings people into Plaza Midwood, not that we need more people here, but we need them for good reasons,” said customer David Carlson, who expressed disappointment at the effort to get Neelon to move.

Alex Auman, another customer, noted the crowds. “They have quite a few people come, especially around lunch,” he said.

Neelon’s venture is more of a labor of love than a way to make money, offering free food to homeless people who need a meal.

Neelon is also legally blind and has to use a cane to get around and is noted to have some help at the food stand. When Queen City News caught up with him Tuesday, he was getting help from a local Disabled American Veterans chapter in moving the truck from the property.

For now, Neelon does not know where he will be next but said he wanted a specific explanation on why he had to move, believing it came from a place higher than the local branch.

He noted that he had insurance for his food stand and was willing to sign any waivers.

In a statement, a Wells Fargo spokesperson told Queen City News of the situation:

“We empathize with Mr. Neelon and apologize for any misunderstanding or misinformation. However, there is potential liability risk associated with him running his business from bank property that we are not able to assume.”