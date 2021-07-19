Ballantyne plastic surgeon seeing a ‘zoom boom’

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You can call it a Zoom boom. Plastic surgeons are seeing a jump in people getting work done because they don’t like the way they look during video calls for work.

It’s like looking in the mirror all the time.

“The more you see yourself on the computer you realize, ‘Wow, I don’t look quite as good as I feel,” said Kristen Magliocca.

She was used to meeting clients in person, but the pandemic caused an about-face, shifting all those meetings online.

“It was what you had to do during COVID. As you know, it was kind of a scary time,” said Magliocca.

Kristen struggled with constantly seeing herself on camera during those work meetings.

“I had an area under my neck that became really visible to me when I was looking on my camera or looking down,” said Magliocca.

Magliocca isn’t alone in her concerns.

“When you’re looking at yourself on camera day in and day out, anyone’s going to get self-conscious,” said Dr. Bryan Criswell, a plastic surgeon in Ballantyne.

He says every single patient of the hundreds his practice has seen since the start of the pandemic for a facial procedure consultation or surgery listed their appearance on Zoom, FaceTime, or other video apps as the reason for thinking about going under the knife.

The doctor says early on during the pandemic they were doing more procedures from the eyes up because people were wearing masks but once masks started to come off, the procedures changed.

“Then we saw an uptick in facial fillers initially, volumizing the cheek or lip fillers and people started paying attention to their neck because they’d be looking down at the camera or down at their phone on Zoom so they’d see an extra waddle down here,” said Dr. Criswell.

There Is even a name for it. It’s called Zoom Dysmorphia, a negative self-perception, which comes from spending too much time looking at yourself on video calls.

“It’s not natural. I don’t think it’s healthy. The last thing any of us need to do is look at ourselves in the mirror all day long,” said Dr. Criswell.

Dr. Criswell makes sure his patients are ready.

“It’s a multi-step process to get a feel for, ‘Are they happy? Are they at a good place in life?”

Magliocca is pleased with the results.

“It’s great. I feel young again. I feel like I look like I feel, which is kind of fun.”

It’s a glow that comes from within and lights up the screen. “It is definitely empowering to say, ‘I’m going to do this for myself. I’m going to gift myself with this and why not?”