CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The national baby formula shortage has parents driving around for miles looking for supplies. StarMed Healthcare is giving away hundreds of canisters of formula on Thursday.

Some parents tell Queen City News an event like this is their only option to get food for their babies since they can’t find any in stores and can’t risk getting scammed online.

Inside the bags are supplies only accessible to medical providers right now.

Thursday’s event is the second formula giveaway from StarMed. Last week, the team distributed more than 1,100 canisters. The president of the healthcare company said the national shortage has hit Charlotte families particularly hard.

Parents at StarMed lined up before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26, knowing they’d have to wait at least two hours to get formula. The stories of desperation and determination show this is more emotional than other supply shortages families have faced during the pandemic.

FREE INFANT FORMULA: No line at the @StarMedCare on Tuckaseegee Rd. Employees still have hundreds of canisters left to give away for free. Limit one per person. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/GXSooUnx1A — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahRudicel) May 26, 2022

“I don’t care what time it starts, as long as I’m here to get something for her, I’m good to go,” Dontay BAttle said.

“My daughter actually got sick. The formula they were giving, the Gerber, she got sick. She has an intolerance to that milk. So that’s when we had to switch over to organic milk, but they don’t have any organic milk. Now, it’s like we’re taking her a step back,” Nazah Singleton explained.

Queen City News originally reported StarMed had 600 canisters to give out – based on that information StarMed officials posted on Twitter. An employee Thursday told QCN they have more than that to split between their location on Tuckaseegee Road and on Central Avenue.

Thursday’s giveaway will go as long as supplies last. Last week, that was only a few hours.