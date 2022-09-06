CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released several 911 calls in connection to a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened Monday evening, Aug. 29, in the 7100 block of Wallace Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The multiple 911 calls shed light on the hectic moments in the neighborhood following the shooting.

Caller: Can you please hurry up!

Caller: Please send an ambulance!

Dispatch: Ma’am, I’m going to.

Shouting and screaming can be heard in the background.

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: I need an ambulance! A baby has just been shot.

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: I think they need Medic over here…

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: Police. It was kids outside, I just heard gunshots.

Dispatch: Do you know if anyone was actually shot or injured?

Caller: No one is hit, but you still need to come. They were here earlier, they need to come back now.

Dispatch: Okay.

Caller: What kind of car was it? What car was it? (Asking others around them) We got cameras. Did they come through here?

Dispatch: How many shots did you hear?

Caller: I heard a lot of shots…I just saw people running. There’s neighbors were out here…so neighbors know what kind of car.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene last week, they found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said an unknown suspect fired a handgun, struck the outside of a woman’s apartment, and struck the boy’s body.

Medic rushed the child to the hospital at that time with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD recently released photos of a suspect vehicle that was caught on surveillance footage. They said the vehicle is “extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk.”

The vehicle has a sunroof and no tag displayed. There is damage to the driver-side door fender and to the back right passenger door of the vehicle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

CMPD

CMPD

CMPD

CMPD

The offenses listed on the wanted suspect are assault with a deadly weapon, property damage, and weapon law violations. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.