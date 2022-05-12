CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An auction that was supposed to be held on Thursday for The Epicentre, once a hub for entertainment, dining, and shopping in the heart of Uptown, is now delayed.

The Epicentre will now be auctioned off to the highest bidder on July 26, according to court documents.

The decision was filed on Thursday, May 12, 2022, under ‘good and sufficient cause’ shown to the undersigned Substitute Trustee,’ documents state.

The former bustling hotspot opened in 2008, but financial issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic led to failing business and caused the center to become a shell of its former self.

In spring, 2021, the Epicentre owners defaulted on their $85 million loan with Deutsche Bank. The bank then filed a complaint with the North Carolina business court that later appointed a receiver to oversee the management of the property.

In March, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court approved the bank to foreclose on the Uptown property.

A Notice of Foreclosure Sale said the property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS” to the highest bidder. A report in March indicated that fewer than one-third of the complex’s 50 spaces were occupied by businesses.

Court documents said that no written leases for occupancy of the property are being foreclosed and they are not subject to the foreclosure sale.

The sale is postponed to 10 a.m. July 26, at which time the sale will be held at the usual and customary location for conducting foreclosure sales at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte.