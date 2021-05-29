Atrium Health teams up with Walmart to vaccinate fans at Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR fans are ready for their much anticipated return to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s big race. The Coca-Cola 600 is supposed to bring out more than 50,000 fans.



Atrium Health and Walmart are using this opportunity to get as many fans vaccinated as possible.



Six-time world champion drag racer Clay Millican says we need to get vaccinated and informed so big events like the Coca-Cola 600 can keep happening.



“You’ve got all these pharmacists here to educate you on the actual facts of what it’s like. Get that vaccination done and listen let’s keep these masks off and keep moving this country forward.”



People who’ve already had the vaccine are excited to be out, but some chose to keep their mask on.



“For me, it’s a personal choice whether you are vaccinated or not, and even though we’re coming to the end it’s still not over so my thing, is just to ask people to make the best decisions they can,” one spectator said.



The Walmart Atrium vaccine tent will be open from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Fan Experience for Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines.

No appointment is necessary.

