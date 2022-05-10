CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Making moves. Queens University of Charlotte is now officially moving from a DII school to a DI school.

The university will be joining the ASUN conference and plenty of people came out to celebrate on Tuesday.

“I think everybody’s just excited because there’s been whispers about this for a while, like oh we need to go DI or we might go DI,” said student-athlete, Kenny Dye.

There was the official announcement that came with the official hat exchange on Tuesday afternoon. School officials said they are happy to see the university get the athletic recognition it deserves.

“We’re fortunately very successful in Division II athletics, but not recognized for that excellence enough,” said university president, David Lugo. “You don’t have to go too far into Charlotte to ask folks who’s the most dominant athletic program in the city? Most folks wouldn’t say us, but it’s not even close.”

It will take four years to officially transition to a DI school, but already the university will be eligible to bid for hosting events within the ASUN conference because they book two years out.

Athletes will get to play in the conference championships and other DI teams within the conference starting in the fall of 2022. Officials said they do have some work to get ready for the change. That includes upgrades to facilities, hiring about 35-40 new staff members, as well as scholarships.

“They’re not immediate needs and they’ll be phased in over the court of the next 3-5 years,” said Queens Athletic Director, Cherie Swarthout. She said, the athletic budget is around 18 million but by the time they’re a full DI school, it will be around 22-23 million.