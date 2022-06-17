CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dog’s favorite pastime.

“They like to get in the water, and they love playing with each other, this is their heaven right here,” says Mark Epperly.

Mark Epperly makes it a point to keep his dogs out of the lake water, out of a concern for harmful toxins. During this time of year, officials say some bodies of water can be dangerous.

“Especially near the end of the summer, if we get a long period of sustained heat like we’re getting now we can see the formation of harmful algae blooms.”

Brandon Jones with the Catawba Water Keepers says generally there’s no issues with the water quality in the major reservoirs.

There are specific types of algae or bacteria that under certain conditions produce toxins. But just in case you don’t have a pool and a pond in your backyard, here are some things you should be on the lookout for:

“These things are generally very visible, so the water will look noticeably discolored, often very green, kind of like pea soup, but it can also have a blue look or sometimes a red look, and it doesn’t mean that it’s also producing toxins, but you should aware that it could be,” Jones says.

For humans, it could cause a rash or be more harmful if ingested. For pets, the blooms can be extremely dangerous.

“Particularly the micro-asistin bloom, it produces a toxin that could be fatal to pets within hours or sometimes even minutes,” Jones says.

Epperly’s pond is made with regenerated water, so there’s no standing water which is where the algae come from.

“They’ve got the pond; they’ve got the pool. We feed ’em too much,” Epperly says.

Anything to keep his babies safe.

“Keep your dogs and treat your dogs like your children because they need to be just as safe as your kids,” Epperly says.

Jones says if in doubt, stay out. If you’re not sure, don’t get in the water. Find an area that is being tested regularly like Ramsey Creek Park or Lake Wylie.

If you see something that you suspect is algae, report it as soon as possible.

Epperly runs a Facebook page called North Carolina Lost and Found Dogs, where he helps people across the state be reunited with dogs who’ve gotten away from home. He says he thought it was a good idea to reach a larger audience and include the entire state of North Carolina.

“We all have a large network across the state and there is strength in numbers.”

The group has over 10,000 members.