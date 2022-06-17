CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A violent scene in May, where three people were shot at a convenience store. It was a hot day and CMPD investigators are trying to figure out why this argument turned violent.

“From our end, we regularly go out to these shootings and through investigation find that this back and forth that led to someone getting shot often is the result of what would be a very minor disagreement,” said Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach with CMPD.

CMPD is bracing for more calls this summer. In just a week, the number of service calls increased with the temperatures.

“Typically, what we see are people who are a little more testy this time of year,” added Fischbach. “It’s hot, it’s uncomfortable outside, but at the same time more people are coming outside.”

Over the last seven days, there were 9,269 calls for service, up 631 calls from the weekly average of 8,638. Most are officers on patrol, but every category is up including disorderly conduct which went from a weekly average of 1,700 hundred calls to 1,865 in a week.

The department knows there will be more calls, they’re hoping people will de-escalate the matter before it turns violent.

“It’s those small skirmishes that often lead to people unfortunately getting shot in our community,” said Fischbach.