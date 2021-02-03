As Charlotte Pipe prepares to move, historians take look back at impact on Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Talk about a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers started as soon as David Tepper took over in 2018. Those talks are ramping up again following the move of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry to Stanly County.

Charlotte Pipe is now requesting a rezoning of their 55-acre site in Charlotte to an Uptown mixed-use district.

Historians say Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has a long history and helped develop portions of what we know as Uptown today.

“Charlotte Pipe and Foundry was really deeply embedded in Charlotte history and center city history,” said Community Historian, Tom Hanchett.

Charlotte Pipe opened in 1901, but it was much longer before that when the Charlotte we know today was founded.

“Colonists came in 250 years ago. They gathered around what’s now Trade and Tryon Street,” said Hanchett.

That intersection is still considered the center of the city, in what we now call Uptown.

“Why is it called Uptown? It’s called Uptown before it was called downtown. I have been looking back through the newspapers and it’s because it is physically up. Tryon Street runs along a ridgeline and that is because it’s an old Indian trading path,” said Hanchett.

The trading path also followed the I-85 corridor. Today it’s hard to find any trace of that history in Uptown among the skyscrapers.

One of the oldest buildings still standing today is the First Presbyterian Church on West Trade Street. Nearby Mint Street is named after a U.S. mint branch that opened in Charlotte in 1837. The original mint was torn down but was reassembled as the Mint Museum.

“In the 90s things really started to change when Bank of America began investing in new towers, the Bank of America Corporate Center is still the tallest tower in the center of town,” said Hanchett.

The Uptown of today with the hustle and bustle was far from that just 20 years ago.

“Most of the restaurants would close after the lunch hour and the business crowd went home,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Julie Eiselt.

Eiselt moved to Charlotte in 1998, just two years after Bank of America Stadium opened. Now she’s part of a city council that could someday approve a brand new stadium.

“That’s always on the table if it’s done right. We had those opportunities with soccer, the first time it wasn’t the right way, the second time it was. I can’t really speculate on that without seeing a plan,” said Eiselt.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Pipe & Foundry have not made any public comments about the rezoning request for the 55-acre property, but one city council member told FOX 46 there are most likely talks happening right now between the two.