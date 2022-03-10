CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that occurred outside Northlake Mall Wednesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the stabbing around 2 p.m. on Wednesday outside Northlake Mall. A victim was found suffering from serious injuries and was transported by Medic to the hospital.

Investigators identified Ronald Edwards, 29, as the suspect and he was later arrested.

He faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.