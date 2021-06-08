Armed robbers assaulted employee at N. Sharon Amity Rd. pharmacy

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two wanted armed robbers who assaulted a staffer at a pharmacy in east Charlotte are being sought, CMPD said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery around 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Healthy Living Pharmacy on N. Sharon Amity Road.

An initial investigation revealed two suspects entered the business, assaulted an employee, attempted to steal property, and fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 704-334-1600.