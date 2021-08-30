Woman fires rifle at security near Uptown’s Epicentre, CMPD says

Charlotte

by: Mike Andrews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman armed with a rifle was detained Monday morning after shooting at security nearby the Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a female armed with a rifle fired one round from a rifle at security near 200 S. College Street around 7 a.m. No one was struck or injured, according to the police report.

CMPD said officers did not return fire at the suspect, who was later detained without incident. She was transported by Medic to the hospital to be evaluated.

SWAT, CMPD officers, and Medic all responded to the scene.

The incident prompted police to shut down and evacuate the area.

FOX 46 Charlotte

