Ardrey Kell HS principal suspended amid allegations of racism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The principal of Ardrey Kell High School has been suspended with pay while the district investigates allegations of racial incidents reported at the school.

Principal David Switzer was suspended by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Thursday, June 11.

“Principal Switzer is suspended with pay as accusations are investigated,” CMS said in a statement on Monday.

CMS released no further information about the suspension or the ongoing investigation.

As of Monday, more than 3,400 people had signed an online petition demanding Switzer’s removal.

“David Switzer is currently and has been the principal at Ardrey Kell High School for the past decade and yet, as he continues to be in a major leadership position at AK, so do the racist tactics. Not only from his most recent news coverage with him calling students of color “Ghetto” to calling people of color “Colored Folk” in a faculty meeting, secretly recorded by a teacher, (in which how would the teacher know when to record if that was the “first” time that type of commentary had occurred??) But also for allowing bigoted behavior to be accepted and normalized and we, the families of past and current AK students, will no longer stand for this type of systematic oppression to be accepted any longer,” the online petition partially reads.

A petition in support of Principal David Switzer has reached more than 4,500 signatures.

“David Switzer is a man who feels deeply the hurts of his students and his staff. When our students were struggling in 2016 with the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, Mr. Switzer encouraged them to hold their own protest at school, to share their stories and voice their fears and hurts. He wanted them to know that Ardrey Kell was a place where they could safely express those, and he sat with them, spoke with them, and wept with them. His care for his students goes beyond empathy and into action,” the online petition partially reads. “We have reports of racial incidents in our school community. These pain us all, and they pain our principal. Rest assured that they are addressed each time.”

In August of 2019, Switzer apologized to Ardrey Kell teachers and employees for using the term “colored folks” during a staff meeting, attributing it to a slip of the tongue, the Observer reported.