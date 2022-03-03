CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An anti-violence program, which started years ago at West Charlotte High School, continues to grow locally and nationally.

The very first Students Against Violence Everywhere or SAVE program started after West Charlotte High School student Alex Orange was shot and killed decades ago.

“It was an off-campus party, he was trying to break up a fight, somebody pulled out a gun, shot him point-blank,” said Gary Weart, a former teacher at West Charlotte High School.

The shooting happened almost 33 years ago, but Orange is still remembered at the school.

“The kids came back after spring break, and they wanted to do something,” said Weart.

Weart was a teacher back then, and he made the kids a promise. He would help them stop the violence.

“The young people have to be part of the solution. They’re always being called part of the problem, but they have ideas that are absolutely amazing,” said Weart.

He continues to work with students and teachers to start SAVE Promise clubs.

Police have taken 25 guns off CMS campuses this school year, including one this week at Harding University High School.

“It takes everybody in the school,” said Weart.

Queen City News continues to ask CMS for its solutions.

The district spent almost half a million dollars to buy 46,000 clear backpacks, and as far as we know, they’re still sitting in a warehouse waiting to be handed out.

CMS told Queen City News almost exactly a month ago that the backpacks came in for high school students.

QCN has tried to find out what’s taking so long, but we got no answers from CMS.

Weart says the clear backpacks can only help, but teaching students that it’s ok to speak up is more important.

“It’s OK to tell, it’s OK.’ It might save your best friend’s life. It might save your life,” said Weart.

CMS did not respond Thursday when QCN asked when those clear backpacks will be handed out to students.