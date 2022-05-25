CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A glimmer of hope in feeding America’s young.

A second emergency batch of baby formula will arrive in Washington tomorrow afternoon. Also announced, the nation’s largest manufacturer of baby formula will start production next week.

“I think that the federal government is taking this very seriously,” StarMed president Mike Estramonte said.

In the meantime, Charlotte’s parents are scrambling to find the formula.

“Right now, we are just organizing the different formulas based on the parent’s needs,” Starmount Healthcare Management staff member Africa Shorter said.

StarMed will hold its second free formula giveaway at locations across the Charlotte area Thursday.

Last week, staff handed out about 1,100 canisters within hours. An additional 1,200 cans of the formula are expected to be distributed Thursday.

“We wanted to make sure with Charlotte being one of the hardest-hit cities in the entire country, with regard to the amount. We wanted to make sure that we were getting it from a national distributor, so we linked up with McKesson and a few others, so we were trying to get it from all over the place,” Estramonte said.

Abbott says it will restart production on June 2.

While local healthcare systems intend to fill the gaps, those first batches are not expected to make it to store shelves until late June.

“We are hoping we can just be that stop-gap for the Charlotte community, the once that are most at need. Until then, we are planning on doing it on a weekly basis, as long as we can source it from their area,” Estramonte said.