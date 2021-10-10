Another arrest made in connection to Charlotte shooting that left teen dead

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third arrest has been made in connection to last week’s shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Damion Mcdonald, 20, was contacted Saturday by officers, interviewed, and then arrested and faces multiple charges including armed robbery.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. last Tuesday near 3900 Farmington Ridge Parkway in northeast Charlotte, just outside of the I-485 loop. 19-year-old Eddie Deese II was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Operations command, CFD, CSI, Medic, victim services, and a special investigations bureau were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

FOX 46 Charlotte

