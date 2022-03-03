CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center raised over $27,000 for Charlotteans with communication disorders on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The money was raised from the nonprofit’s annual 5k timed race, Kids Dash, and Senior Stroll.

More than 40 million Americans suffer from some form of speech-language or hearing disorder affecting their ability to communicate.

With the funds raised, CSHC is able to provide 27 free pairs of hearing aids to a child or senior in need.

They also have the option to provide one year of speech-language therapy to 5 children.

“An individual’s inability to communicate affects their reading proficiency, ability to find work, economic mobility, and quality of life,” said Shannon Tucker, Executive Director of CSHC. “Thanks to the support of those who participated in our Communication Counts fundraiser, we can continue providing these services to individuals in need.”